Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,371 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.