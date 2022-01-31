Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 151.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $110.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

