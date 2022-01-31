Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.11 and its 200 day moving average is $349.82. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,304 shares of company stock worth $6,448,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

