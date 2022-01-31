Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 139.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $231.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average of $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

