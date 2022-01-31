Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

