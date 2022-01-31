Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

