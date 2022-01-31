Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.03 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 1,198,953 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

