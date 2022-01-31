Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 31,688 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $55,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $821.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.