Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 8,549 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Hasbro worth $60,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

