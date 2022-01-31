Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $73.30 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,247 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $73,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $189.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average of $211.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $159.80 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

