Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $846.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $893.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

