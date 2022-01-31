Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 368,591 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 368,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

