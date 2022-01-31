Maecenas Hits Market Capitalization of $119,175.53 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $119,175.53 and $260.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00114291 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars.

