Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGNI. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.