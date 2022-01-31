ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 20.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

