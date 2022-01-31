Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

