MAPS (MAPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $626,515.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $626,515.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAPS has traded up 158.5% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,505,585 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

