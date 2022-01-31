Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Critical Review

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

This table compares Marathon Digital and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 517.16 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -40.68 Playtika $2.37 billion 2.74 $92.10 million $0.70 22.66

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marathon Digital and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Playtika 0 2 12 0 2.86

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.34%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 113.93%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Playtika.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47%

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Playtika on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.