Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 69.4% in January

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Marin Software stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

