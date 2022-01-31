Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.25 ($3.23).

MKS opened at GBX 213.09 ($2.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.33. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.55). The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

