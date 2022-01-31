Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $157.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $122.55 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

