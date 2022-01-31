Martha Helena Bejar Sells 9,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 531,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,296. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

