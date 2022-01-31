Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of MARUY opened at $102.75 on Thursday. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts predict that Marubeni will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

