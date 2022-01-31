Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,432 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $180,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

MA stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.51. The stock has a market cap of $373.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

