Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

