McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.76 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.