Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $622,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $2,950,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

