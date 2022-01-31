Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 12,052 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111,644 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

