Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

