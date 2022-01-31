Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,773 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

NYSE OXY opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

