Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 996 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $81.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

