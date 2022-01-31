Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

