Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 78.1% in January

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,504 shares of company stock worth $1,235,142. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

