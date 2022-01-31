Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 78.1% in January

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,504 shares of company stock worth $1,235,142. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MBIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.