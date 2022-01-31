Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,246 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,725 shares of company stock worth $3,317,241. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $39.61 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

