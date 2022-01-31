Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,430.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,552.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,515.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

