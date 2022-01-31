MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 103.1% in January

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 48.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Shares of CMU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. 22,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,412. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

