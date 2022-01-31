MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.