MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MCHVY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159. MGM China has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.
About MGM China
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.