MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCHVY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 7,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159. MGM China has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

