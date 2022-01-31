Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,638,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,025,782,000 after buying an additional 435,476 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,239,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

