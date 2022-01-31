Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.04 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post sales of $464.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.10 million and the highest is $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.68. 653,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 116.62%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $2,633,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

