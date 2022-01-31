MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,053. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.54% of MIND C.T.I. worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

