Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth $229,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

