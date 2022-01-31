Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,300 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 370,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

