Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

