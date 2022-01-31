Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $508,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

