Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 700 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.00. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.59 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

