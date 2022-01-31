Mizuho Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $17.50

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,772,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after purchasing an additional 250,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.