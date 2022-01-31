Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,878,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.42% of Mondelez International worth $342,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.55. 99,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

