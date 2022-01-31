Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,793 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

