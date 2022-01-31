Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after buying an additional 263,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

